Ghana Premier League matchday 1 games to kick off at 3pm on Sunday

By Vincent Ashitey

All Ghana Premier League Matchday One games will kick off at 3pm on Sunday 29th December 2019.

The Ghana Football Association has decided that all games will kick off simultaneously at the respective match venues to usher in the 2019-2020 football season.

The Association will however announce a schedule which will see subsequent matchdays played between Friday and Sunday at different times.

Below are the fixtures for Matchday 1 of the GPL:

Accra Hearts of Oak SCvsBerekum Chelsea FC
Aduana Stars FCvsInter Allies FC
Asante Kotoko SCvsEleven Wonders FC
Ashantigold SCvsGreat Olympics FC
Bechem United FCvsElmina Sharks FC
Dreams FCvsKing Faisal FC
Ebusua Dwarfs FCvsMedeama SC
Karela United FCvsWAFA
Liberty Prof FCvsWa All Stars FC