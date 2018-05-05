Ghana's Christian Atsu ruled out for the rest of the season

Ghana and Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury.
Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has disclosed that the Ghana winger will not play for the club again this season after undergoing a knee surgery.
Atsu has been playing through the pain despite his knee injury but has now successfully gone under the knife to fix the situation.
“Atsu has had an operation on his knee to be sure that he will be fine for the next year,” said Benitez ahead of Saturday’s game against Watford.
“It wasn’t a big issue but he had some discomfort and we needed to fix the problem now to be sure that next year he is fine. Ciaran Clark has a little problem with his knee, but we think he will be fine for next week hopefully. The others are fine.”
The Ghana international will, therefore, miss games against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
The former Porto and Rio Ave star will also not be available when the Black Stars take on Iceland and Japan in June’s international friendlies.
