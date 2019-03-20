Ghanaian coaches to have plied their trade in Africa

Ghana is not just known for only the production of football talents but the is also blessed with a plethora of coaches who have impacted their knowledge in Africa and World football.
Few coaches travel beyond their comfort zones to manage outside the country, but looking at the list it is not rare in Ghana.
Below, PrimeNewsGhana looks at a list of other Ghanaians to have managed African sides
CK Gyamfi (Kenya, AFC Leopards & Somalia)
The most successful coach in Ghana's African Nations Cup history having won a triple of trophies of the prestigious Africa tournament for the country. He won it in 1963, 1965 and 1982. CK Gyamfi managed the Somalia U-21 side before have a 3 years stint with AFC Leopards in 1988-1991
Ben Koufie (Zim & Botswana)
The late Ben Koufie became coach of the Ghanaian national side in 1970-1973. He also coached Ivorian team Africa Sports. Koufie was the technical advisor to the Zimbabwe Football Association from 1981 to 1982, technical director of the Botswana Football Association from 1992 to 2001,
Ibrahim Sunday (Gabon & African sports)
The former Kotoko manager had stints with FC 105 Libreville of Gabon and Ivorian club Africa Sports of Abidjan, whom he also led to the continental title in 1992.
Cecil Jones Attuquayefio (Benin)
The late Jones Attuquayefio managed the Benin national team in the 2004 African Nations Cup, being the first coach in Benin's history of qualifying the nation to the tournament. He led Hearts of Oak to the 2000 African Champions League title and the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup. He was named African coach of the year in 2000 after his club Accra Hearts of Oak of Ghana won the African Champions League with only one loss throughout the entire tournament. He also managed Ghana's national team and a host of clubs in Ghana.
Osam Duodu (Gambia)
Ghana’s 1978 AFCON winning coach, Fred Osam Duodu, In 2005, led Gambia's Under 17 to win the African Youth Cup, qualifying them for a FIFA Youth Tournament for the first time. The late Osam Duodu was later the coach of Ghana's Under-17 team, that qualified for the African Championship in Togo held in March 2007. Ghana’s 1978 AFCON winning coach, Fred Osam
Sellas Tetteh (Rwanda/Sierra Leone)
Sellas Tetteh guided the Ghana under-20 team to the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt, becoming the first African team to win the competition. Tetteh had a 1year stint with the Rwanda National Team as well as managing Sierra Leone National Team from 2015-2017
Kwesi Appiah Sudan (Al- Khartoum)
Led the Black Stars of Ghana to qualify for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, making him the first black African coach to take the country to the World Cup. He left his position as Ghana manager by mutual consent in September 2014.
He became manager of Sudanese club Al Khartoum in December 2014 and had a 3-year stint with them. He was re-appointed as the coach of the Ghana national team in 2017, replacing former Chelsea manager Avram Grant.
Bashiru Hayford (Somalia)
In March 2019, Bashiru Hayford was named as the head coach of the Somalia National Team and he adds his name to the tall list of Ghanaian who have also managers teams in Africa.
Until his appointment, the experienced gaffer was the coach of the Black Queens of Ghana and led the team at 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ghana four months ago. The ex-Kotoko manager has managed a host of clubs in Ghana.
Paa Kwesi Fabin
Before his appointment as the U-17 coach for Ghana, Paa Kwesi Fabin has managed four local clubs which include Hearts of Lions, Asante Kotoko, Heart of Lions and Inter Allies. Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin is the current head coach of Uganda’s national U17 side.
Read also: Kwesi Appiah' 24-man squad: How they fared over the weekend