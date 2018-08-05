Richard Commey finishes off Yardley in Round 2 in World-title eliminator

Ghanaian Richard Commey defeated Mexico's Yardley Cruz in a World-title eliminator bout.
The bout which was staged in the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Uniondale in New York (NY), United States (US) on Saturday, August 42018, saw Commey finishing off Yardley in Round 2.
The bout which was scheduled for 10-rounds came to an end when referee Estevez called it in round two by way of a TKO clearly in favour of Ghana’s Richard Commey.
This win moves Commey up in rankings and currently sets his record at 27 wins (24KOs) of 29 fights.
Commey, who is IBF number one contender used the fight to stay fit ahead of his yet to be confirmed World title against IBF belt holder Mikey Garcia.
Garcia beat Robert Easter Jr. to unify the World Boxing Council (WBC) and IBF titles on July 29, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, mandating him to face-off Commey who is the number one contender to the IBF lightweight belt.