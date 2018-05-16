First National Bank - Join our community

Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah denies undergoing Inter Milan medical

By Mutala Yakubu
Kwadwo Asamoah
Kwadwo Asamoah has denied he has had a medical at Inter Milan
Ghana and Juventus midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah has denied social media reports that he has undergone a medical at Inter Milan ahead of a summer move.

Kwadwo Asamoah's current contract at Juventus will end in the summer and he is yet to sign a new deal.

The reports suggested that Asamoah had travelled to Milan on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, to complete a medical with Inter.

The 29-year-old has however denied those reports.

"I have been home all day and reading rumours on social media. But I can state that nothing is done and I'm still a Juventus player," Asamoah told Atinka FM.

''At the moment, I can decide to renew my contract (with Juve) or join a new team, I'm still thinking through to make a decision".

''A lot of clubs from England and Turkey have tabled offers for me but I don't move just because Chelsea wants me or a club in Turkey called. I'm very comfortable at Juve so I never want to make a move to regret later"

Kwadwo Asamoah has won 13 trophies with Juventus since he joined the Old Ladies in the summer of 2012.

