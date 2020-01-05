Ghanaian players arrested in Bangladesh for drug peddling not our players - Tema Youth 

Division One Club, Tema Youth has refuted media reports that the two Ghanaian footballers, Twum Frank Ntini and Richard Dzifa Appiae, who have been arrested and detained in Bangladesh for possessing illegal drugs are their players.
Twum, 27, and Appiae, 28, were arrested with 7,500 pieces of yaba tablets, which contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, which is illegal in many South-East Asian countries.
Chattogram city's Bakalia Thana police arrested the duo on Friday, 3 January, 2020 following a tip-off.
The two men got down from a bus in Shah Amanat Bridge area around 2 am while going to Dhaka from Cox’s Bazar.
Following their suspicious movement, police challenged them and recovered the Yaba pills from their possession after a search.
Following the information, police arrested Masud from Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital in the afternoon, he said.
Ntini and Appiae play in different football leagues in Bangladesh.
According to media reports, the duo were former players of Tema Youth Sporting Club. However, the club has come clear on the matter with a statement, signed by the Communicators Director stating that they have no links with the arrested players and they have never been part of Tema Youth Sporting Club.
"We wish to state emphatically that the aforementioned players have never been part of Tema Youth Sporting Club at any point in time in their career as footballers, neither have they any link whatsoever to Tema Youth Sporting Club."
Below is the statement :