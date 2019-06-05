Gianni Infantino re-elected as FIFA president

Gianni Infantino has been re-elected as FIFA president through 2023.
FIFA's 211 member federation acclaimed him without a vote because he was the only candidate. Infantino, a 49-year-old Swiss lawyer, was first elected in February 2016 to complete the term of Sepp Blatter.
It will take Infantino up to seven years in office - 10 shy of what Sepp Blatter managed.
He was first elected in 2016 in the wake of Blatter’s downfall amid the biggest scandal in FIFA’s history.
His plans for a new 48-team World Cup were recently scrapped after talks with his advisory board.
The FIFA Congress had been due to vote on the proposals when it meets in Paris on Wednesday.
