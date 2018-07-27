);

Bafetimbi Gomis welcomes Andre Ayew to Turkey

By Haruna Mubarak
Bafetimbi Gomis and Andre Ayew at Swansea City
Former Swansea City forward Bafetimbi Gomis has welcomed Ghanaian attacker Andre Ayew ahead of his move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Swansea City confirmed a long-season loan move of Andre Ayew to Turkish giants Fenerbahce on 26 July 2018.

Andre Ayew will join the club on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy at its conclusion.

The 28-year-old arrived in Istanbul on Thursday night ahead of his loan move.

The former Swansea attacker is currently undergoing a medical in Istanbul.

Ahead of the move, Andre Ayew former teammate at Swansea City, Bafetimbi Gomis took to his Twitter handle to welcome the former Olympique Marseille ace to the country.

 

Andre Ayew could not live up to expectation last season at Swansea City after making a big money move from West Ham.

He failed to register a single goal for Swansea and was heavily criticised by the club fans.

The Black Stars deputy captain will hope he finds his best form again in Turkey.

