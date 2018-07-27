Bafetimbi Gomis welcomes Andre Ayew to Turkey

Former Swansea City forward Bafetimbi Gomis has welcomed Ghanaian attacker Andre Ayew ahead of his move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.
Swansea City confirmed a long-season loan move of Andre Ayew to Turkish giants Fenerbahce on 26 July 2018.
Andre Ayew will join the club on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy at its conclusion.
The 28-year-old arrived in Istanbul on Thursday night ahead of his loan move.
The former Swansea attacker is currently undergoing a medical in Istanbul.
Ahead of the move, Andre Ayew former teammate at Swansea City, Bafetimbi Gomis took to his Twitter handle to welcome the former Olympique Marseille ace to the country.
Welcome @AyewAndre to one of the most beautiful countries in the world, where life is good.— Bafétimbi Gomis (@BafGomis) July 26, 2018
Do not go wrong. Let’s meet at Florya, it will make you less traffic.😉
He failed to register a single goal for Swansea and was heavily criticised by the club fans.
