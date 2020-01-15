GPL: Medeama name starting XI against Kotoko

Medeama head coach Samuel Boadu has named his strating line up to face Asante Kotoko at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.
The gaffer has made only a change to the team that drew against Liberty Professionals over the weekend with Kwasi Donsu replacing Michael Yeboah.
Goalkeeper, Eric Ofori Antwi maintains his position at the post. Samuel Appiah, Philip Osei, Ali Outtarra and Daniel Egyin stake their claim as part of a four-man defence set up.
In Midfield, Richard Boadu links up with Agyenim Boateng and Adjei Boakye with Kwasi Donsu playing in his full debut.
Prince Opoku Agyemang and Ebenezer Ackhanbi lead the line.
Medeama SC Starting XI: Eric Ofori Antwi, Samuel Appiah, Philip Osei, Daniel Egyin, Ali Outtarra, Richard Buadu, Agyenim Boateng, Adjei Boakye, Kwasi Donsu, Prince Opoku Agyemang, Ebenezer Ackhanbi
Subs: Ansah Fufro Yaw, Meshack Odoom, Ibrahim Yaro, Joseph Cudjoe, Michael Yeboah, Joseph Tetteh Zutah, Nana Kofi Babel.