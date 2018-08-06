GPL to be synchronized with the European calendar- Oti Akenteng

CAF/FIFA Liaison team member, Oti Akenteng has stated that the Ghana Premier League will be truncated in order for it to be synchronized with the European Calender.
The Ghana Premier league has been suspended following Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative piece which captured over 70 referees taking bribes to influence matches.
According to Oti Akenteng, the current halt of the Ghana Premier League is an opportunity for the sanitization and synchronization of the system.
Read also:Ex-Ashgold coach C.K Akunnor says he gave his sign-on fee to the club to sign players
"Many Ghanaians said they want our calendar to move with the European calendar which starts in August/September but let me ask are we ready for it this year? Definitely No!
"So we have one year difference which is next year to organize our league and we must all support this idea."
"It got to a time that Ghanaians stayed for six months without the premier league so let's wait for just one year and see what we can do."
"We are still experiencing some difficulties as Liaison team so Ghanaians must exercise some patience," he added.
Read also:Hearts of Oak PRO reveals date for Kotoko-Hearts friendly clash
The CAF/FIFA Liaison team met GHALCA last week to discuss the way forward with regards to the Ghana Premier League.