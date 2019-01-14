Great Olympics re-signs former striker Abel Manomey

Great Olympics have re-signed former striker Abel Manomey after making a full recovery of his injury he suffered two seasons ago.
The ex-Hearts of Oak youth player Manomey signed a six-month deal with the "Wonder Boys" side ahead of the special competition which kicks off on January 26.
He was a key player for Great Olympics but injuries marred his first season in the topflight, where he scored six goals as the club suffered relegation in the 2017 season.
Manomey netted 20 goals in 15 appearances for Great Olympics during his stint with the club.
He helped Great Olympics gain promotion to the Ghana Premier League two seasons ago and also suffered relegation with the side.