Tunisia Club Etoile du Sahel sign Richard Danso

Tunisia Club Etoile du Sahel have completed the signing of WAFA SC winger Richard Danso on a 4-year contract.
The 18-year-old was instrumental in the Black Satellites qualification to the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations to be staged in Niger.
He scored twice to help Ghana qualify for the U-20 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Danso was part of the Ghana squad at the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India where he scored two goals in four matches.
Read also:Transfer: Danish side Sonderjyske sign Danny Amankwaa
He scored three goals in 14 appearances for WAFA in the 2017/2018 truncated Ghana Premier League.
Ghana News: Latest Sports News Ghana