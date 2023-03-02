Great Olympics silence Hearts of Oak in Ga Mashie derby

Accra Great Olympics recorded yet another win over city rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ga Mashie derby on Wednesday.
The Dade boys went into the game looking to continue their impressive run against their rivals as Bismark Kobby Mensah took charge of the side for the first time since he took over from Yaw Preko.
After a barren first half, Samuel Ashie Quaye converted from the spot to give Accra Great Olympics the lead in the 52nd minute. Glid Jeordon Otanga fouled Michael Osei in the box and Referee Julian Nunoo pointed to the spot for a penalty in favour of Great Olympics.
Samuel Ashie Quaye sent Richmond Ayi the wrong way to get the first goal for the Dade Boys. Linda Mtange and Seidu Suraj came close to getting Hearts of Oak into the game but the duo fluffed the chances.
Great Olympics were reduced to 10-men after Ebenezer Sekyere received was shown the red card in the 86th minute after picking a second booking.
The win moves Olympics two places up in the standings to the 12th position - five points away from the relegation zone While Heatts of Oak drop to the 6th spot with 28 points - eight points behind leaders Aduana FC.
Accra Hearts' next game is against arch rivals Asante Kotoko SC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.
Meanwhile Derrick Fordjour scored in the 71st minute to give Medeama SC a vital away point against Real Tamale United in a 1-1 draw at the Aliu Mahama stadium. The Northern giants took an early lead through Mohammed Mankuyeli in the 3rd minute and held on until the half time whistle. But the visitors came back stronger and fought for a draw as they scored late on to pick a point.