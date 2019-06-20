Hearts of Oak break camp after Special Competition eviction

Accra Hearts of Oak have officially broken camp on Wednesday 19th June 2019 after their elimination in the Normalisation Committee tier one league.
The Phobians on Sunday, June 16, 2019 were defeated by their arch rivals Asante Kotoko 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.
The defeat means the Phobians are not in any competition after their elimination in both the tier one and two competitions organized by the Normalization Committee.
Due to this, coach Kim Grant released the players to go and have some time with their families and friends.
"Coach Kim Grant has granted his players a five-week break starting from Today, June 19th, 2019 and will resume training on Monday, July 29th, 2019," an official statement revealed.
