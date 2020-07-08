Hearts of Oak coach Edward Odoom needs support to succeed - Don Bortey

Former Hearts of Oak winger Bernard Don Bortey believes Edward Odoom needs support to succeed as coach of the Phobians.
The former Medeama coach was handed coaching duties after Kim Grant was sacked in December 2019. He played 13 matches with Hearts of Oak in the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign.
The experienced gaffer came under pressure due to the inconsistent performance in the voided league.
But, Bortey believes the former Real Sportive tactician who has nurtured numerous talents on the local scene can perform better if backed.