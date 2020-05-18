Hearts of Oak midfielder reveals European ambition

Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen believes he can earn a move to Europe within the short possible of time to continue his development if he can keep his feet on the ground.
Nurudeen 21, joined the 20-time Ghana Premier League champions from Vision FC before the start of the 2019/20 football season.
He has seen limited time on the pitch since his switch from the Division One League side, however, Nurudeen is optimistic of establishing himself at the Rainbow club.
"As a matter of fact, I am very glad to be playing in the Ghana Premier League, as it is my first experience at this level. it sometimes seems tough when I watch some of our games from the bench. But I trust myself and I know I can do it when I begin to get more playing time. I will show my talent so everyone sees what I'm made of," Nurudeen told Graphic Sports.
The playmaker also added that he wants to win laurels with the Continental Club Masters.
"I have a very big goal, and it’s to make a big name at Accra Hearts Of Oak and win trophies with them, especially the Ghana Premier League which we haven’t won for 10 years now."
Nurudeen who was part of the Black Meteors side that finished fourth at the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations further said he aims to play in Europen within the next 3 years.
"The dream of every local player is to play in Europe and that is my dream also. I have my own aims and aspirations which is to shine here and move to Europe in the next three years or even earlier to play professional football. I know myself and what I can do,"