Hearts of Oak players given a week off due to Covid-19

The technical department of Accra Hearts of Oak led by Edward Nii Odoom has given the playing body a one-week break following government's suspension of the 2019/20 football season over Covid-19.
According to the Public Relations Officer of the Phobians, Kwame Opare Addo the head coach has handed the players individual training programmes to work on at home despite being on break.
Speaking to Asempa FM he said: "Taking into consideration the current health situation that we are in, and we don't know what's next, so the technical team in consultation with other people took the decision for the players to be out of training for a week.
However, we are monitoring the situation if after the one-week and it is still is not better then another decision will be taken again because you cannot risk human lives.
Despite them being off, the coach has assignment individual training programmes to them."
The Ghana Football Association have halted the Ghana Premier League following the directives given by the President of the Republic on Sunday, March 15, 2020 as the country put measures in place to fight Covid-19.
Hearts of Oak were to play Karela United on Monday in match week 15 at the Akoon Park, Tarkwa but had to return to Accra after the match was called off due to Sporting activities being put on hold following government's directive.
The Ghana Health Service on Sunday announced that the country have recorded cases of Coronavirus cases but are yet to record any deaths.
