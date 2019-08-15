Hearts of Oak seals partnership with KOFLEX GYM

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have sealed a partnership deal with KOFLEX GYM based at Ashale-Botwe.
The Club on Thursday announced to its teeming followers that KOFLEX GYM have been added to its hosts of partnership deals.
KOFLEX GYM becomes the fourth partnership deal of the Rainbow club after Umbro, GOIL and SAS Finance Group.
Players of Hearts of Oak will get access to professional training schemes under internationally recommended fitness experts with this deal.
The club on Wednesday team took the players through their paces to boost their fitness levels as preseason continued at KOFLEX GYM.
Details of the deal is expected to be announced in the coming days.
READ ALSO: