Hearts to play Liberty Professionals again in a friendly

Accra Hearts of Oak will play Liberty Professionals in a friendly game on Sunday, August 29, 2018, at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park.
Both sides met a fortnight ago where they drew 2-2. Both clubs are using the game to keep their players in shape as all official football activities are currently halted.
Hearts issued a statement to confirm the game.
“The Sunday friendly would be the second to be played between the two premiership sides this month and would form part of training activities for both teams”,
The rate for the crunch clash would be GH5.00 for Popular Stand and GHC10.00 for VIP.
“Fans of both teams and the football-loving public are reminded to take note of the game time and rates and throng the Dansoman Park to support the teams”, the statement read.
The match kicks off at 3:30 pm.
Hearts won their last friendly game 3-0 against Bechem United.