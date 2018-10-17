Hearts to sign former Kotoko midfielder?

According to reports, former Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder Baba Mahama is on the radar of Accra Hearts of Oak.
Despite helping Asante Kotoko to FA Cup success last season, Baba Mahama was deemed surplus to requirement and he was released by the club.
He has since been unattached and is looking for a new club but now looks set to join Kotoko's rival Hearts of Oak.
Read also:Kotoko in talks to re-sign Daniel Nii Adjei
Baba Mahama,21 is expected in Accra to seal a deal with the rainbow boys in the coming days.
