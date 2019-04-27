Herrera agrees four-year deal with PSG

Ander Herrera has agreed a deal to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer on a free transfer when his contract at Manchester United expires, AS understands.
The Spain international will sign a four-year contract at the Parc des Princes after five season at Old Trafford having failed to come to an agreement over a new deal despite various attempts by United to retain his services.
According to L’Èquipe, Athletic Bilbao made a counter-offer to Herrera to rejoin the Lions, who he left in 2014 to move to Old Trafford for a fee of around 40 million euros.
However, Herrera prefers the idea of a move to PSG, who have reportedly offered him a succulent salary that Athletic have little capacity to match.
The chance to play in the Champions League and to form part of Thomas Tuchel’s midfield after a season in and out of the United team: Herrera has failed to even make the squad for the last four Premier League games Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has overseen.
Herrera’s arrival will pave the way for Adrien Rabiot to leave the Parc des Princes with the standoff between player and club over his refusal to sign a new contract now terminal.
PSG signed Leandro Paredes for 40 million euros in January to provide a stop-gap in midfield with Marco Verratti suffering a series of injuries and Lassana Diarra deciding to call it a day in January.
