A father-son relationship can be special and memorable but sometimes cold and difficult too. While mutual respect can go a long way in maintaining a great rapport, not doing so can lead to some real issues.
For many sportspersons, they have had to maintain this relationship not only at home but also at the workplace, while playing under their coaching fathers. It is one thing to be under your father’s strict glare at home but having to do the same at work is another experience altogether!
Here PrimeNewsGhana looks at some footballers coached by their fathers;
Johan and Jordi Cruyff
Jordi Cruyff arrived at Barcelona at the age of 14 and made his debut with the first team in the 1994/95 season, and scored a total of nine goals for the Blaugrana in his opening campaign.
His second season as a member of the seniors was not that successful however, and his father, Johan, was dismissed with two games to go, as the club ended the campaign without winning a single trophy.
Bob and Timothy Bradley
Bob Bradley is one of the few coaches who has had the opportunity to coach their son twice. The American midfielder Michael Bradley was first coached by his dad at MetroStars and later the United States Men's National Team.
Cesare and Paolo Maldini
Cesare Maldini coached Paolo in the Italian national team between 1996 and 1998, when the latter was captain of the side that qualified to the 1998 World Cup.
Harry and Jamie Redknapp
Harry Redknapp moved to Southampton in December 2004 and one month later signed his son at the age of 31. The midfielder only missed 11 minutes of playing time until the end of the season, but the team could not avoid the relegation and Jamie retired, following several serious injury issues.
Danny and Daley Blind
Blind was an assistant coach at Ajax when his son made his debut for the Dutch club and the head coach at the Netherlands national team between 2015 and 2017, when Daley played eleven games as a starter.
Henrik and Jordan Larsson
The two have coincided both as teammates at Hogaborgs, as well as player and coach at Helsingborg in the 2015/16 season, when the team's relegation to Sweden's second division led to discontentment among the club's fans.
Zinedine and Luca Zidane
On March 31st introduced his son Luca to Real Madrid's starting line-up against Huesca and it became another unique case of a father coaching his son.
Zlatko and Niko Kranjcar
Zlatko Kranjcar was named as the manager of the Croatian national team in 2004 and he went on to had a debut to his 20-year-old son Niko Kranjcar. Their relationship lasted for 2years as Zlatko was relieved of his duties while Niko went on to become an integral part of the national team set up.
He racked up 81 caps for Croatia, while also playing in England and winning the FA Cup with Portsmouth in 2008