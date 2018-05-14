First National Bank - Join our community

How Jordan Ayew performed for relegated Swansea City

By Mutala Yakubu
Swansea City may be relegated from the English Premier League (EPL) but the fantastic performance of Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew cannot be overlooked.

Swansea's last day 2-1 defeat to Stoke City was the final nail in the straw for the club that has suffered relegation from the English top flight.

Despite Swansea going down, Jordan Ayew was outstanding in all levels for the Welsh side.

His performances won him the Swansea Player of the Year Award.

Jordan Ayew has some of the best stats that can rival that of some top players in the English Premier League.

The Ghanaian forward played 32 Premier League games for the side, he scored seven goals in the league.

The strengths of the Black Stars player included a very strong defensive contribution, passing strongly, and having a good dribbling and shooting capabilities.

Jordan topped the MOTM awards chat in 2018 according to statistics by WhoScored.com

