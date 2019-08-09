I didn't enjoy Black Stars captaincy - Asamaoh Gyan

Black Stars forward Asamoah Gyan has made a stunning revelation that he did not enjoy captaining the Black Stars of Ghana during his 7 years.
According to Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 strikes, unlike his previous successor who enjoyed their captaincy, he did not enjoy his.
Gyan revealed that some journalists made it their habit not to cover the good things he is doing including the charity projects but to always create controversy by publishing negative stories about him because he refused to pay "soli".
Speaking on Asempa FM, the former Kayserispor attacker said even scoring his 50th goal for the Black Stars journalist made a fuss out of it because his image was on the armband when he should rather be celebrated for achieving a historic feat.
"I keep asking myself why is that during my time I didn't enjoy the captaincy," he quizzed"
"7 years of my captaincy I didn't enjoy it because of journalists."
"I will blame journalists because they are always creating issues by setting the agenda when there is none."
In the lead-up to AFCON 2019, Asamoah Gyan was stripped of his captaincy after seven years of leading.
He was elevated to the role of "General Captain" with Andre Ayew named the new Black Stars skipper.