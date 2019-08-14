I left Arsenal to make a name for myself - Iwobi

Nigeria international winger Alex Iwobi has revealed the reason he opted to leave Arsenal for Everton in a £40m transfer move.
The Nigerian winger on the Premier League transfer deadline day secured a move to the Merseyside Blue making become the most expensive Nigeria buy ever and he has now revealed the rationale behind that decision.
Alex Iwobi has disclosed that the desire to scrap the ‘Arsenal youngster’ tag and make a name for himself prompted him to wave bye to the Gunners.
“I spoke to the manager and Marcel and they almost lured me in,” Iwobi told evertontv.
“The offer was too attractive for me to turn down.”
“The manager was telling me, ‘There is a spot for you, we will take care of you’. Basically, all the things you want to hear as a player.
“I always had that youngster tag at Arsenal, so hopefully with this move I am able to make a name for myself in the Premier League and create history with Everton.”
The Toffees splashed the cash during a busy summer, bringing in seven highly-rated players. Notable other new recruits include Moise Kean from Juventus, ex-Mainz’s Jean Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes, who signed permanently from Barcelona after starring on loan with the Club last season.
READ ALSO: