I've complied with everything in govt's white paper on Dzamefe report - Isaac Asiamah

Minister for Youth and Sports Isaac Kwame Asiamah has stated that his administration has abided by the decisions taken in the government white paper on the Dzamefe report.
Speaking at Meet the Press Session on Wednesday, the Minister said his outfit is going according to what is stated in the white paper.
He threw a challenge to anyone to come with evidence if they think otherwise.
Among other recommendation approved by the government in the white paper include that cash should never be lifted to any tournament to pay remuneration of national teams or any other person of which the Sector Minister noted that he has obeyed the decisions since is appointment.
"Since I assumed office I have complied with everything in the Government white paper on the Dzamefe Commission report," the Sports Minister said.
"We were tasked not give national teams cash and as we speak we never give them cash, everything goes through their bank account in cedi equivalent."
The Dzamefe Commission of Enquiry was set up by former President John Mahama into look into matters that caused the abysmal performance of the senior national team, the Black Stars in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Government on June 2015 released the White Paper on the report of a Commission of Enquiry.
The committee made numerous recommendations which government divided into three categories; those accepted, those accepted with modifications, and those rejected.