Vasiliy Lomachenko not the best pound-for-pound boxer - Commey

IBF champion Richard Commey says he disagrees with the assertion WBA, WBO champion Vasiliy Lomachenko is the best pound-for-pound boxer in the sport.
Speaking to Sky Sports, the Ghanaian boxer said he rates Mexican fighter WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titlist Canelo Alvarez and America’s Terence Crawford ahead of the Ukrainian.
"I don't believe Vasiliy Lomachenko is the best fighter in boxing by a long way. He has a tremendous amateur background, but this is professional boxing, they are two different sports. Personally, I think Canelo, Crawford, Spence and Wilder are above," Commey said.
"There is a lot to be said about being the A-side all of the time you have a distinct advantage when the promoter, TV network, journalist and everyone else sings your praises. Crawford went and took the belt off Ricky Burns in his own backyard and Spence done the same to Kell Brook, Canelo was the B side against Mayweather and Wilder was prepared to go the Russia to defend his title."
Vasiliy Lomachenko will be boxing Luke Campbell on Saturday night at London’s O2 Arena and according to Richard Commey, he tips the Ukranian to win the contest.
"It's a very interesting fight if I'm being honest. "They are both Olympic champions who have a very high amateur pedigree, add to the fact that they are both southpaws it makes this match up very intriguing for me.
"I am edging towards Lomachenko simply because of a line through [Jorge] Linares whom both have fought which gives Loma the slight edge but in saying that, Shane McGuigan is a very astute trainer and I respect him a lot as a coach and he is more than capable of coming up with a game plan to surprise everyone."
Commey was scheduled to fight Lomachenko in April but the fight was cancelled due to an injury he suffered after claiming IBF title from Isa Chaniev of Russia.