'I will love to see Game Boy-Dogboe bout' - Paul Dogboe

Paul Dogboe who is the father and trainer of WBO Super Bantamweight Champion, Isaac Dogbe, says he will love to see his son take on Emmanuel ‘Gameboy’ Tagoe in a future bout.
Boxing fans have called for a bout between Dogboe and Tagoe after the latter said he would discipline Dogboe if they were to face each other in a bout.
Dogboe senior says he will love to see the bout and has already made contacts with some promoters to make it happen.
“I would love to see that fight with Emmanuel Tagoe because that is what the public wants and we will have to give it to them”.
“This is business and if that fight will revive boxing once again in the country, why not? We are ready for it and I have spoken to some possible promoters to make it happen”, he told Graphic Sports.
Read also:Isaac Dogboe to fight Hidenori Otake in August
Paul is preparing his son ahead of their upcoming WBO Super Bantamweight World title defence against Japan’s Hidenori Otake in Glendale, Arizona, the United States on August 25, 2018.