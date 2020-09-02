I won't appeal CAS ruling - Palmer

Wilfred Osei Kwaku has disclosed that he will not challenge the ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) after the Sports court tribunal dismissed his case against Ghana Football Association.
Despite the verdict not going in his favour, Palmer as affectionately called has the opportunity to appeal at the decision at the Swiss Federal Supreme Court but reacting to the matter, Palmer said he would not be filing an appeal.
“There’s nothing to be done at the moment. We will continue to support Ghana football,” he told Citi Sports
CAS on Tuesday dismissed football administrator Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer’s appeal over his disqualification from the 2019 GFA Presidential elections.
In an episode that began last year, Palmer had gone to CAS to seek redress over what he termed unfair treatment from the then Normalization Committee.
The Tema Youth FC bankroller was disqualified from the FA elections over claims that he had not paid a mandatory 10 percent of the transfer fee of Joseph Paintsil to the Ghana Football Association and over comments he had made in the past about bribery.
He was seeking some four reliefs from CAS, chief amongst them being a nullification of the GFA elections held last year in which he was disqualified from contesting.
But in a letter addressed to both parties, CAS backed the decision of the Ghana Football Association to disqualify Palmer from contesting in the presidential elections last year.
The verdict by CAS means that the status quo remains the same with President Kurt Okraku leading the association until 2023.