Ibrahim Tanko blasts W.O. Tandoh for 'unprofessional' comment on Maxwell Konadu

Black Stars B coach Ibrahim Tanko has slammed Aduana Stars coach W.O. Tandoh for his 'unprofessional' comment on Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu.
W.O. Tandoh in an interview with Angel FM rained harsh words on Maxwell Konadu, indicating that the latter is a disgrace to Ghana football.
This comes after Wednesday's Ghana Premier League matchday 11 clash where Aduana Stars and the Porcupines played the first half with 10-men which many have attributed to superstition.
The Ogya Boys won the game courtesy Samuel Bioh's 94th-minute winner at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.
“Maxwell Konadu is a village coach who came to play village tactics in Dormaa. He is a disgrace to Ghana football & new generation of footballers,” he said.
“He didn’t deserve to coach a national team. If Kotoko deploy such bush tactics in London, Hearts will beat them.”
Reacting to Tandoh's comments, the former Black Meteors trainer said the Asante Kotoko coach is one of the best we have in the country.
"Maxwell is not a village Coach. Maxwell is one of the best we have in the country."
"How could you descend so low and make such 'unprofessional' comment about a colleague, The fact that you won the game doesn't guarantee you to call a colleague coach a village coach, don’t forget you lost 5:2 to Liberty last weekend then Liberty coach must call you uncivilized coach."
