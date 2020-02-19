Aduana leave it late against Kotoko as AshantiGold consolidate lead at the top

Samuel Bioh's last-gasp goal inspired Aduana Stars to a 1-0 home win over Asante Kotoko in match week 10 of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.
As the game was heading for a draw, the striker netted the winner in the fourth minute of injury time to snatch all three points for the hosts at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.
Medeama SC bounced back from their home defeat to beat Inter Allies. The Mauve and Yellows who went into the game without their substantive coach recorded a 2-1 away win against Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Victorien Adebayor got the consolation for the home side which has moved him to the summit of the goal king chart with 11 goals.
READ ALSO: Ghana Premier League: Kotoko beat 10-man Dreams as Hearts snatch a point against Aduana
Hearts of Oak couldn't make it double victories after Sunday's 3-2 win over Bechem United as they shared points with Karela United.
AshantiGold meanwhile pip Dreams FC to consolidate their lead at the top of the Ghana Premier League table.
Results
‣ Aduana Stars 1-0 Kotoko
‣ AshantiGold SC 1-0 Dreams FC
‣ Eleven Wonders 1-1 WAFA SC
‣ Elmina Sharks 1-0 Ebusua Dwarfs
‣ Inter Allies FC 0-2 Medeama SC
‣ Karela Utd 0-0 Hearts of Oak