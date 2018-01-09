Isaac Dogbe pays courtesy call on Prez. Akufo-Addo

WBO Interim Super Bantamweight Champion Isaac Dogboe, paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House, on Tuesday, 9th January 2018.
Dogbe was there to present the title he won against his Mexican opponent, Cesar Juarez, on Saturday, 6th January, at the Bukom Boxing Arena in a fierce bout.
The undefeated boxer once again showed his brilliance in the sports as he knocked down his opponent in round 5 of the bout.
Next on the ladder is for Isaac Dogboe to challenge WBO titleholder Jessie Magdaleno, who was supposed to defend his title against Juarez but bowed out due to a wrist injury he sustained in the build-up to the fight.
Isaac Dogboe has now won 18 fights, 12 of them being knockouts and losing none.