Isaac Dogbe to read Sociology at the University

Ghanaian boxer and WBO World Super Bantamweight Champion Isaac Dogboe has set his sight on pursuing a degree in Sociology this year.
Dogbe 23, now renowned world champion told Ghanaweb that, he is looking forward to continuing his education in September.
“I’ve already completed college and I’m now going to university this September. From the beginning, it's difficult doing both boxing and school work at the same time, because a fight can pop up at any time.
“So I want to continue school now that I’m world champion, and I’ve applied to study Sociology,”
Isaac Dogbe who has signed for Top Rank Promotions has two potential bouts scheduled before the year ends.