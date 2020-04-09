It is not true Felix Annan is joining us - Maritzburg United chief

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia has rubbished reports linking Asante Kotoko shot-stopper Felix Annan to his outfit.
Reports on Wednesday, went rife that South African based-club is lining up a move for the Porcupines captain as a replacement for Richard Ofori.
However, Farook Kadodia confrimed in an interview that his team has not made contact with anyone over the possible signing of Felix Annan.
“It is not true that we are interested in Felix Annan " the Maritzburg United chairman told Kumasi-based Ashh FM.
"The moment we have space for him, it is the only moment we will look at him. We haven't spoken to anybody or the club about him”.
Maritzburg United currently has Black Stars number one shot-stopper Richard Ofori as their goalkeeper. He is reportedly wanted by PSL giants Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.
