It's my time to be given the Black Stars job - Mohammed Polo

Ex-Ghana international Mohammed Polo says it is time for him to be given the Black Stars job to restore the nation to its glory days.
The various National teams are without coaches following the dissolution of the technical teams by the Ghana Football Association on Jan 3, 2020.
Due to this, the Black Stars coaching job is vacant and the Ghana FA is set to commence the process to appoint a new manager in the coming days.
However, Mohammed Polo, the Hearts of Oak legend says he has been overlooked in previous appointments but the time now is the time to be handed the reigns of the Black Stars job.
"It is long overdue but God’s time is the best and if it is my time so be it. It's my time to coach the Black Stars but I heard the Ghana Football Association rather wants a foreign coach.''
''We are not truthful in this country. Everything is about who you know. When you don’t have anyone to lobby for you, you don't get the job - he told Happy FM.''
He noted that handling the Senior national team should not not be a difficult task for anyone manger who have the capabilities of coaching the two most glamorous clubs in the country, Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.
According to him, he has gone further to map up a 5-year development plan that will nurture the right calibre of players that will be able play "Agoro football" the country loves.
''If you can coach Hearts Of Oak or Asante Kotoko then there’s no national team that you can’t coach. I can coach the Black Stars because it’s all about results and I can deliver.''
''I'm ready for the job and I have few names that I will appoint as my assistant coach. Some of us worship football and are ready to do whatever it takes to bring victory to the nation unlike others who have been given houses and they can’t deliver.''
''I've already started planning for Qatar 2022 even before been given the job as the head coach. I have penned down a five-year development plan for the Black Stars. The team will play beautiful football that will amaze Ghanaians. Free-flowing football.''
Mohammed Polo has coached the likes of Hearts of Oak Great Olympics and Stade Malien of Mali.