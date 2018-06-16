It will be difficult for Nigeria to qualify from Group D-Kuffour

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Osei-Kuffour, says it will be difficult for the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify out of Group D in the ongoing 2018 Russia World Cup.
Nigeria despite being a strong African side will battle with football giants Argentina, Croatia and Iceland who did impressively well in the 2016 Euros.
Argentina's star players are the whos-who of international football, but Croatia themselves have some household names like midfield duo Luka Modric (Real Madrid) and Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), along with Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic.
"Nigeria traditionally have thrived in major tournaments, but their biggest difficulty will be getting out of the group," Kuffour tells KweséESPN.
"Croatia have some of the best individual players playing at a very good level in Europe, and they have an Argentina side who in addition to all those fantastic players have Lionel Messi. That for any team is a big challenge.
"It will be incredibly difficult for Nigeria to escape the group, but it works to their advantage that they have nothing to lose."
Nigeria will play their first game today as they take on Croatia at 7: pm.