Janet Amponsah wins silver at African Championships

Ghanaian sprinter Janet Amponsah has won Ghana’s first medal, finishing second behind Ivorian Marie Josee Ta Lou in the women’s 100m final at the ongoing African Senior Athletics Championships in Asaba, Nigeria.
Amponsah crossed the finish line in 11.54sec, behind Ta Lou (11.15sec), whom, she also finished second to in the heats events.
The medal is Amponsah’s first individual achievement at the biennial championships, having previously appeared at the event in 2012, 2014 and 2016.
Compatriot, Hor Halutie, just missed out on a medal, finishing 4th with a time of 11.61sec.
Amponsah was injured by a cameraman in the lead up to her race as she was testing the starting blocks.
She was pulled aside asked to pull out of the race for immediate medical attention but she insisted on running before eventually getting treatment for a cut across her chest.
High jumper, Abigail Kwarteng, the number 2 ranked female high jumper in Africa, is another medical hopeful for Ghana. She competes on Friday.
Source:Citinewsroom