Jeffrey Schlupp begins pre-season with Crystal Palace

Jeffrey Schlupp has started preseason with Crystal Palace in Switzerland following his injury return.
The Ghanaian picked an injury in the Eagles clash against Manchester City in the just ended 2018 /2019 Manchester City which ruled him out for the rest of the season and eventually missing Ghana's AFCON squad.
He has however recovered from the career-threatening injury and is preparing with teammates ahead of 2019/2020 Premier League season which kicks off on August 9.
Crystal Palace will take part in the Uhrencup this year, an annual tournament founded in 1962 by representatives of Grenchen’s watchmaking industry held in Grenchen and Biel/Bienne and typically features four teams playing two games each.
Palace will play two matches over the course of their time in Switzerland, with the first coming against FC Luzern on Tuesday, July 9.
The second clash will see the Eagles face reigning Swiss Super League champions BSC Young Boys at Stadium Neufeld, Bern, on Saturday 13th July.
