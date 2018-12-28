Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng and his family enjoying holidays in Ghana (Photos)

German defender Jerome Agyenim Boateng has arrived in Ghana for the first time as he has travelled to the country of his father with his two daughters for the eye-opening visit.
Boateng started his career at Hertha BSC where he developed from the youth ranks to the main team. After his first season at Hertha, he soon signed for Hamburger SV and established himself as an integral part of the team, helping Hamburg reach the two consecutive UEFA Europa League semi-finals.
After one season in England with Manchester City, he joined Bayern Munich in 2011 and has since won domestic and European honours with the club, notably the continental treble in the 2012–13 season.
Boateng is the younger brother of Ghana international and Sassuolo midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng. The pair were born to a Ghanaian father but different German mothers.
While Kevin played for Ghana after being snubbed by Germany, the defender opted for the European country but he is a keen lover of Ghana with the map of Ghana tattoed on his shoulder.
Boateng's kids playing at the Labadi beach.
