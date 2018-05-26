Jordan Ayew could join Celtic

Director of Berekum Chelsea, Oduro Sarfo says Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew could make a move to the Scottish Premier League.
Jordan, who plays for Championship side Swansea City could join Scottish champions Celtic according to the football administrator.
Jordan Ayew, 26 had a fantastic season at Swansea despite the club suffering relegation from the English Premiership.
Oduro Sarfo who is close to the Ayew family hinted that Jordan could play in Scotland next season.
“Jordan has had offers from several clubs after Swansea City's relegation last season. He will surely not play in the Championship with them,” Sarfo told Onua FM.
“Liverpool have shown interest in him but Scottish side Celtic and their coach seem to be serious with their interest. I believe he may go to Scotland looking at how events are unfolding since they want to meet every demand.
“They speak English just like in England so he can express himself well in there and meet the expectations in the league,” he added.
Read also:Champions League final preview: Real Madrid vs Liverpool
Jordan Ayew who joined Swansea City from Aston Villa has a £14 million buyout clause .