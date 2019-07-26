Jordan Ayew discloses why he left Marseille

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew has disclosed that his brother Andre Ayew and French International Andre-Pierre Gignac were part of the reasons he left the club.
According to Ayew who on Thursday signed a permanent deal with Crystal Palace said he left Olympique Marseille to get minutes under his belt in the lead up to the 2014 World Cup because the competition at the club then was strong.
“It was a very difficult moment because Marcelo Bielsa was at Marseille and he wanted to keep me but I went to Sochaux for six months on loan to get some minutes ahead of the World Cup and I really enjoyed it,” he told the Crystal Palace official website in an interview.
“When I came back to Marseille I wanted to be a really important player somewhere. In Marseille they had my brother and [Andre-Pierre] Gignac and other really top players, so the only thing I could do was move to a team that would give me an opportunity and responsibility.
“I could have stayed at Marseille my whole life; I had friends there and it was like my home and I had come through the youth team, so everything was perfect but I didn’t want to just be there and relax, I wanted challenges and to test myself.”
The 27-year-old starred for Ghana in the just ended AFCON 2019 where he scored twice in 4 matches.