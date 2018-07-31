Cobbinah's departure paves way for others - Hearts of Oak coach

Accra Hearts of Oak interim coach have stated that the departure of Winful Cobbinah is a blessing in disguise as it has paved way for other players to showcase their talent.
Winful Cobbinah officially moved to Albanian giants KF Tirana in the ongoing transfer window on the 13 July 2018.
The-26-year old has been pivotal for Hearts Oak since he joined the Phobians.
The club's supporters have raised concerns over the departure of the 26-year-old with many having the notion that it will be difficult replacing the skilful midfielder.
The Managing Director of the club, Mark Noonan initially played down those claims.
“We cannot dispute the fact that quality players are sold around the world and Hearts of Oak did a good business in selling Winful Cobbinah," Noonan told Joy sports.
"This is because the standard out there is much better than what we have here so it wasn't wrong that he left.
“However, replacing Cobbinah will not be a problem for Hearts.".
"When the chance comes and players move, it probably paves way for others to fit in," he told Kumasi-based Fox FM. Each and every player is playing well, we all know that Cobbinah is gone and the team wishes him at the best at his new club.
"There rest who are here are working hard to get their chance, so everything is going on smoothly as planned."
The Phobians have been playing friendly matches to keep their players fit following the half of the local league.