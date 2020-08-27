Joseph Esso bids emotional farewell to Hearts of Oak

Joseph Esso has bid an emotional farewell to Hearts of Oak after three 'wonderful' years with the Accra based club.
The Black Stars B striker who has been a key player for the Phobians since joining in 2017 from Ebusua Dwarfs was among a host of stars that ended their relationship with Hearts of Oak early this month.
The goal poacher parted ways with the club after both parties failed to agree on a new contract extension.
Esso has, however, taken to Twitter to thank the club for the wonderful journey they had.
“It’s been a wonderful journey down the rainbow lane. Full of colours and amazing victories. At this point, it is no secret that my chapter at the club has come to an end and my next destination has been topical; a fact that has proven the bond I shared with the players, management and most importantly the fans.
The love and support over the years was phenomenal and I’m really grateful. For each cheer from the stands, the touchline and from your digital distance, I appreciate you all.
I have reached a decision on my career path and hope you understand the need for fresh challenge, just as each and everyone of you should when you have the chance to live your dreams. I set off knowing that I served the ‘Never Say Die’ colours with all my strength and will always cherish every moment.
To everyone who has supported me, know that the mission is not over and will soar as the almighty guides and leads my journey”.
Thank you.
Phobia … Masters