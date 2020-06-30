Just in: CAF reschedules AFCON 2021 date

The start date of the AFCON 2021 has been rescheduled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The AFCON 2021 initially scheduled for January/February 2021 has been moved to January/February 2022.
The tournament which will be hosted by Cameroon will now take place from January to February 2022.
This latest development comes after CAF’s Executive Committee held an online conference on Tuesday to decide the future of the competition.
Football activities on the continent and around the world have been halted for the past three months by the coronavirus pandemic, affecting the qualification matches for the tournament which were to be held in March and June with four rounds of qualifiers to play.
READ ALSO: GFA to decide fate of 2019/20 football season today
The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to be the 33rd edition of the international men's football championship of Africa.
A total of 24 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament, including Cameroon who qualified automatically as hosts.
Meanwhile, the 2020 Africa Women Cup of Nations, officially known as the Total Women's Africa Cup Of Nations which was expected to take place this year has been cancelled.
The tournament which was scheduled for 23 November to 20 December 2020 has been cancelled.