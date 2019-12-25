Kim Grant qualifies to coach Hearts in 2019/20 GPL season - GFA

Hearts of Oak head coach Kim Grant has been approved by the Ghana Football Association to be in the dugout for his side in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.
The approval means Kim Grant will lead Hearts of Oak ahead of their first league match when they host Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.
The Phobians technical members of Assistant coach Edward Bortey Odoom and Goalkeepers trainer Ben Owu have also been by the GFA.
Kim Grant has been under pressure in past weeks after the clubs failed to achieve the needed results in their matches which included the 2019 President's Cup loss to Asante Kotoko last Sunday.
However, former Hearts of Oak coach Mohammed Polo has admonished fans to be patient with Kim as the process of leading the club to its glory days requires time.
“Hearts of Oak supporters should give Kim Grant time to work, their behaviour towards him when losses a friendly game is not appropriate. He needs more time and this is another year for him” Polo told Kumasi based OTEC FM
“I know there is more pressure on the team but things will be worse if the pressure continues like this. The Changing of coaching syndrome has affected the team (Hearts). It is time for the supporters to know that football takes time and have to go through a process”
Below is an 18-man list of coaches who have been approved by the FA to perform their duties with their various clubs.
