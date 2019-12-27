King Faisal re-sign Osman Bashiru

King Faisal have re-signed striker Bashiru Osman on a 1-year deal ahead of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
Gambo, as he is affectionately called is expected to bang in the goals as the Kumasi-based club bid to stay in the Ghana Premier League.
His signing follows that of former Asante Kotoko midfielder Michael Akuffo joined the club in the current transfer window.
Meanwhile, King Faisal midfielder Mujeeb Abdul Hakeem has shed light on their ambition for the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season which commences on Sunday.
READ ALSO: KingFaisal seal sponsorship deal with Strike
According to the midfielder, the Ghana Premier League returnees target is to finish in the top half of the table at the end of the season.
“We are all working hard to be ready for the start of the season. It’s not going to be easy” He told footballmadeinghana.com.
“I’m calling on the fans to be patient with the players and support us. Most of the players are inexperienced and will need time to adapt to the Premier League.
“I’m confident we are going to finish in the top half. We have the quality we just need to work hard towards our target. It’s achievable.
King Faisal will open their 2019/2020 season against Dreams FC on Sunday December 29 at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu before hosting AshantiGold at the Baba Yara Stadium in matchday 2.
READ ALSO: Great Olympics, KingFaisal to play in 2019/20 Ghana Premier League