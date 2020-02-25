Kotoko announce ticket prices for Friday night clash against Bechem United

Asante Kotoko have announced the ticket prices for their matchday 12 clash against Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The match is scheduled to come off at the Accra Stadium on Wednesday, February 28 at 7:00 pm. The Reds are hosting Becehm United at the Accra Sports due to the shutdown of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
READ ALSO: Kotoko confirms Bechem clash to be played under floodlights
A statement from Kotoko read: Management has announced the gate fees for our Premier League matchday twelve clash against Bechem United on Friday evening.
The Porcupines play hosts to Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium in a game scheduled to kick-off at 7 pm.
The match would be the first in four games that we will be admitting the supporters having served a three-home-game supporters' ban.
Management has pegged the Centre Line and Popular Stand at Ghc 10.00 as the VIP Lower Stands goes for GHc 20.00. The VIP Upper Stand will go for GHc 20.00 with the VVIP also going for GHc 50.00.