President Cup: Kotoko, Hearts game not coming off tomorrow, organizers to announce new date

Organizers of the President Cup match between Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko which was rained off have announced that the game will not be replayed tomorrow as earlier reported.
The game was called off after just five minutes due to the soggy nature of the field.
Just five minute into the game, one could easily see both teams were struggling to put their passes together.
The referee attempted to halt the game once but decided to continue but after some minutes, and delibrations between the management of the two clubs and the match commissioner the game was called off.
There were earlier reports that game would be replayed on Monday but a Tweet from Hearts of Oak indicates that the game will not be played as earlier announced and organizers will set a new date.
"The game is apparently not coming off tomorrow the organizers have just announced. A new date would be made known later we have been made to understand," the Hearts of Oak tweet read.
Reports say the organisers wanted the match to be played tomorrow but Asante Kotoko officials told them they will be ready to play the President Cup again only after their CAF Champions League clash with Etoile du Sahel.