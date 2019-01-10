Kotoko management explain reasons behind Unity Air switch

Asante Kotoko has explained the reason the club will not fly with Dr Kyei's Unity Air to Cameroon citing the seeming unavailability of the pilot of the airline.
A statement from management signed by the Director of Communications, Samuel Sarfo Duku (Esq), said the pilot for Unity Air may not be readily available in time to fly the team to Yaounde.
The Porcupine Warriors leave Accra for Yaounde on Friday ahead of Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup playoff first leg tie.
The initial plan was for the team to fly straight to the Cameroonian capital in Unity Air, a member of the Unity Group of Companies owned by the club’s Executive Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei.
However, management announced a change in plans earlier on Wednesday and later explained the reasons behind the development.
Read also: CAFCC: Kotoko can't travel to Cameroon by Unity Air; here is why
“The pilot for Unity Air has his passport stuck at one of the French embassies, having applied for a visa to enable him to undergo a routine six-month refresher course in the European country”, explains the Asante Kotoko spokesperson.
“The release for the passport has delayed thereby forcing management to look for other alternatives so not to put the travelling arrangement of the team in jeopardy.”
“Management announces that it has duly bought tickets for the contingent to travel with a different commercial airline whose travelling schedule is in sync with the club’s original plan.”
The doubleheader is slated for January, however, Kotoko will honour the first leg on Sunday, January 13 in Cameroon.
The return leg will be played in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Stadium a week after.