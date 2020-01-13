Kotoko part ways with striker George Abege

Asante Kotoko have announced that they have parted ways with striker George Abege.
The club on Monday confirmed the mutual termination of the contract of the Ugandan international.
A statement from the club read: The Porcupines and Ugandan striker George Abege have today parted company after the mutual termination of our three-year contract today.
George Abege joined the us from Kariobangi Sharks in Kenya in July 2019 under former coach, Kjetil Zachariassen as we beefed up our squad for the 2019/2020 Africa Cup campaign.
The striker earned two starts as we failed to make the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup group stages this season and was barely used in any competitive domestic game afterwards.
George Abege's struggle to nail down a place in the team started under Kjetil Zachariassen and continued through Assistant Coach Johnson Smith's era as Caretaker Coach following the sacking of the Norwegian trainer.
The striker did not improve under Maxwell Konadu who has been in charge of the technical team since December 2019.
